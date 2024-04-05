Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Increased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,686 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on RF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Argus cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

