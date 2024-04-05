Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amprius Technologies, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amprius Technologies in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

AMPX has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of AMPX stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $664,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

