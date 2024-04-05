Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apollomics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLM)

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollomics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apollomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apollomics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of Apollomics stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Apollomics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

