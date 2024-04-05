Research Analysts Set Expectations for BlackSky Technology Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

BlackSky Technology stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. BlackSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.79%. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 69,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 644.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 143,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 35,251 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.