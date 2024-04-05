Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 5th (ACHL, ADCT, AQST, AXP, AZN, BBWI, BLK, BROS, BRZE, CABA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 5th:

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $930.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $918.00.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $235.00.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $27.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $258.00 price target on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $390.00 price target on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $675.00 price target on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $445.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $540.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.50.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.83) price target on the stock.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $335.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its peer perform rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

