Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 5th (ACHL, ADCT, AQST, AXP, AZN, BBWI, BLK, BROS, BRZE, CABA)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 5th:

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $930.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $918.00.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $235.00.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $27.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $258.00 price target on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $390.00 price target on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $675.00 price target on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $445.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $540.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.50.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.83) price target on the stock.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $335.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its peer perform rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

