Reviewing Coty (NYSE:COTY) & The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF)

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) and Coty (NYSE:COTY) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Unilever Group and Coty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Unilever Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Coty 0 7 4 0 2.36

Coty has a consensus target price of $13.28, suggesting a potential upside of 19.99%. Given Coty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coty is more favorable than The Unilever Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Unilever Group N/A N/A N/A Coty 5.39% 11.91% 3.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares The Unilever Group and Coty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.4% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Coty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Unilever Group and Coty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Unilever Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coty $5.55 billion 1.78 $508.20 million $0.35 31.62

Coty has higher revenue and earnings than The Unilever Group.

Summary

Coty beats The Unilever Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers soups, bouillons, seasonings, sauces, mayonnaise, ketchup, ice cream, and tea categories. This segment offers its products under the Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Brooke Bond, Heart (Wall's), Hellmann's, Knorr, Lipton, Magnum, Pukka, Sir Kensington's, and Unilever Food Solutions brands. The Home Care segment offers fabric solutions, home care products, and hygiene products under the Cif, Dirt is Good, Omo, Persil, Domestos, Seventh Generation, and Sunlight brands. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Coty

Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The company provides Consumer Beauty segment products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, and Sally Hansen brands. It also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of JAB Beauty B.V.

