Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE REXR opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.11%.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.