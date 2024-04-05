RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $293.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $332.15.

RH Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $282.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.35. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

