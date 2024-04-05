RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Down 2.8%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $298.61 and last traded at $301.88. Approximately 309,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 639,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.15.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that RH will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.