Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 2.9%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 1,752,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,724,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

The firm has a market capitalization of $214.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

In other news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,599 shares of company stock valued at $194,030. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 8,289,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 340,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,432,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 212,646 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 9.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 174,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.