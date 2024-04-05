Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,633 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,633 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. increased its holdings in Target by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.04.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.14. 1,209,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.77. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

