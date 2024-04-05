Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,683 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $16,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,810,000 after purchasing an additional 212,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 68,115 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,057,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 296,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 557,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of KIDS stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 37,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,346. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 3,195 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,150.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,150.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $88,646.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,604.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,253 shares of company stock worth $477,375. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

