Riverbridge Partners LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.99. 5,560,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,332,508. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $731.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

