Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 444 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MPC traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,750. The company has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

