Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.30. 12,043,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 42,439,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $787,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,514 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,922 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

