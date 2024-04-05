Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RIVN. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.87.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

