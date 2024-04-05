Roberton James Stevenson Sells 109 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $11,328.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,405.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.28. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADUS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

