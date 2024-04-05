Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,024 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up about 0.4% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,326.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $489,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,760,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,389,096.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 607,707 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,927. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

