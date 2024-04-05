Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,332 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,100,419 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $114,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,403 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,611 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 396,501 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 13.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,088 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,514 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,614. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 74.64%. The company had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

