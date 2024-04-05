Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.50 and last traded at $62.07. Approximately 1,426,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,062,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,545 shares of company stock worth $6,626,535 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in Roku by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after buying an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.