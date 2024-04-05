Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $539.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.03 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $548.65 and a 200-day moving average of $528.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.