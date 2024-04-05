Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$140.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.65.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3029289 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
