Royal Caribbean Cruises’ (RCL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $135.06 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.80.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 106,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

