RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. RPM International updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

