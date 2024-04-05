RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Achieves $180.52 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $180.52 million and approximately $770,497.89 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $65,783.48 or 0.99546855 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,082.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $668.19 or 0.01011132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00144274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00192030 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00140412 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,744 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,744.20261054 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 66,923.45545844 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $722,489.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

