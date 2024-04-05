RTX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 41,288 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 65% compared to the average daily volume of 25,034 call options.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.12. 4,776,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,236,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RTX will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in RTX by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in RTX by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 42,189,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

