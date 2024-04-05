SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) PT Raised to $25.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Chardan Capital from $3.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

