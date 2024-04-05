Sageworth Trust Co Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

