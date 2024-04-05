Sageworth Trust Co Takes Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

CUBI stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $191.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

