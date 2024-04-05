Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $484.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $571.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $558.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.93. Saia has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

