Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $294.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $285.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,707,719.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $262,199,146 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

