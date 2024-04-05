Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Up 2%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $300.10 and last traded at $299.96. Approximately 1,158,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,631,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.27. The company has a market capitalization of $293.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $262,199,146. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.