Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading Down 5.1%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 374,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,464,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,784,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,057,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 90,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 224,027 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

