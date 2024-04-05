SALT Market Capitalization Achieves $2.08 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $16,344.89 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00014014 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00021105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,921.91 or 0.99479778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011362 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00124564 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01731274 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $16,665.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.