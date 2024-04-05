Saltmarble Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $132.94 million and $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45853928 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

