Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.81. 104,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,333,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 1,818,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after buying an additional 500,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

