Satovsky Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,202 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $23,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 104,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,667,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,785,000 after buying an additional 44,218 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

