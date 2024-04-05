Satovsky Asset Management LLC Purchases 718 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 313,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

GNR stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

