Satovsky Asset Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises 0.3% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

