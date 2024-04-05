Schwab Charitable Fund Has $597,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,046,000 after purchasing an additional 688,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

