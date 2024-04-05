Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 67,109 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 156,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $55.44. 91,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,709. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $57.30.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

