SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.
