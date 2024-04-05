Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.76 and last traded at $33.87. 1,791,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,548,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 57.9% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

