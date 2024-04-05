Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Security National Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

