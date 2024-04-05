Selective Insurance Group’s (SIGI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $104.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $91.99 and a 1 year high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

