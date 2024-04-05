Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Dmitry Melnikov Sells 1,445 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $18,958.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,972,163 shares in the company, valued at $38,994,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of SEMR opened at $13.12 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,313.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.19 million. Analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEMR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Russia Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $122,715,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Semrush by 139.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,368 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $10,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Semrush by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after buying an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Semrush by 221.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.