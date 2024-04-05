Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) President Sells 12,930 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $170,546.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 449,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,074.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 40,921 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $510,694.08.

On Friday, January 5th, Eugenie Levin sold 71,165 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $890,985.80.

Semrush Stock Performance

Semrush stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.31 and a beta of 1.56. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.19 million. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Semrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Semrush by 1,232.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Semrush by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Semrush by 260.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

