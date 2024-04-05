Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.35.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $33.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Semtech by 16.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after buying an additional 606,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after buying an additional 1,466,665 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Semtech by 49.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after buying an additional 722,908 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

