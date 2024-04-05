Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Down 7.4%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.99 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.99 ($0.02). 141,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 258,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Serinus Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of -0.53.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

