Sernova (TSE:SVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 136687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Sernova and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
