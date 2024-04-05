Sernova (TSE:SVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 136687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Sernova and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sernova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sernova

Sernova Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 18.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.